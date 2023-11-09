TxDOT holding public meeting on medians project in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham residents, mark your calendars for an important meeting.

A public meeting for the Business 36J raised medians project is happening on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The road work is planned to happen from West Stone Street to US 290. The project would replace the existing center left turn lane with raised medians and dedicated left turn lanes at select locations.

The meeting is happening at the Blinn-Brenham campus in the Student Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about the project on TxDOT’s website.

