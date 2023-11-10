Aggieland Outfitters welcomes a sea of maroon this weekend

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters wants you to paint the town maroon this weekend!

“The Mississippi State game is big every year because we’re both maroon. We have our different maroons. I’m not gonna sit here and say we’re exactly the same, but we’re all maroon. When visitors come here, they want something new. They want something non-branded. The women’s section is really where it pops off,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

Aggieland Outfitters is now carrying products handmade by one of the staff members.

“Every item is going to be made locally in College Station. They’re going to be maroon. They’re going to be high quality. They’re going to be on-brand for Aggieland Outfitters. They have those soft details that people really like,” Bodin said.

Be sure to spot the Aggie rings on people’s right hands this weekend as you’re walking to Kyle Field!

