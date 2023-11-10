Aggies Book Their Ticket to NCAA Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s cross country team and men’s athlete Eric Casarez booked their tickets to the NCAA Championship following a second-place team finish on the women’s side and an eighth-place result for Casarez in the men’s race Friday Morning at Agri Park.

For only the second time in program history, and first time in 23 years, the women’s squad qualified for the NCAA Championship after a second-place showing, compiling 90 points. On the men’s side, Casarez punched his ticket to Virginia following an eighth-place finish, while the men’s squad placed sixth with 178 points.

“I’m so pleased with how our women’s team raced,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “We knew coming in that there was a possibility of making nationals, but we needed to focus on our race, and I thought we did that. We ran very mature at SEC’s and carried that over to Regionals. We showed what we were capable of and now we shift our focus to the NCAA Championship.”

Madison Brown paced the women’s team with a ninth-place finish around the 6k course in 20:40.2. She was followed by Maddie Livingston in 11th (20:51.5), Kennady Fontenot in 14th (20:54.5), Shewaye Johnson in 27th (21:23.6) and rounding out the group was Emma Little in 29th (21:29.5). Brown, Livingston and Fontenot also earned South Central All-Region honors, as they all placed in the top-25 individually.

“I’m so excited for Eric [Casarez],” McRaven added. “He’s had some tough luck over the last few years at the regional meet, but he ran a great race and qualified for nationals in his final season which is awesome. I thought our men’s team ran hard and we had some really good performances from lots of guys who stepped up when we needed them.”

Casarez led the men’s group throughout the entire race, as he placed eighth in 29:29.4 around the 10k course. Jonathan Chung was the second finishing Aggie in 18th (30:15.8), followed by Jack Johnston in 30th (30:42.9), Joseph Benn in 50th (31:16.1) and concluding the scoring was Siddharth Jayaraman in 72nd (31:53.3). Casarez and Chung were also added to the South Central All-Region Team following their top-25 finishes.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 18, for the NCAA Championship held at Panorama Farms.

FULL RESULTS

Winning the women’s event was Arkansas with 36 points, followed by Texas A&M in second (90). Rounding out the results were LSU (129), Tulane (139), Texas (143), SMU (143), Arkansas State (166), UT-Arlington (215), TCU (223), Rice (259), New Orleans (301), Lamar (347), Central Arkansas (383), Stephen F. Austin (406), McNeese State (423), North Texas (452), ULM (486), Little Rock (513), ACU (521), Texas A&M-CC (536), UTRGV (547), Louisiana (551), Sam Houston (671), Nicholls State (672), Houston (NTS), UTSA (NTS), Houston Christian (NTS), Texas State (NTS), Baylor (NTS) and Incarnate Word (NTS).

In the men’s event, Texas claimed the team win with 34 points. Arkansas secured second (52), Tulane in third (77), Incarnate Word in fourth (157), Arkansas State in fifth (157) and Texas A&M in sixth (178). Concluding the men’s results were Rice (187), Sam Houston (276), UT-Arlington (292), Little Rock (302), Houston (312), North Texas (316), TCU (345), New Orleans (351), ACU (399), ULM (432), Central Arkansas (439), Texas A&M-CC (474), McNeese State (495), Baylor (522), Stephen F. Austin (529), Texas State (554), UTRGV (587), Louisiana (644), Nicholls State (776), UTSA (NTS), Lamar (NTS), Houston Christian (NTS) and SE Louisiana (NTS).

SEASON RECORDS

Women’s

John McKenzie Invitational – 1st place – 5-0

Texas A&M Invitational – 1st place – 13-0

Battle in Beantown – 3rd place – 13-2

Arturo Barrios Invitational – 7th place – 35-6

SEC Championships – 6th place – 8-5

NCAA Regionals – 2nd place – 28-1

Overall record – 102-14

Men’s

John McKenzie Invitational – 1st place – 5-0

Texas A&M Invitational – 1st place – 12-0

Battle in Beantown – 5th place – 9-4

Arturo Barrios Invitational – 4th place – 35-3

SEC Championships – 4th place – 8-3

NCAA Regionals – 6th place – 23-5

Overall record – 92-15

