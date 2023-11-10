Baylor Scott & White opens new clinic in Wellborn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new clinic in the Wellborn area on Thursday.

The clinic’s location on Wellborn Road was selected to accommodate the population growth the area has seen, executives say.

It’ll provide primary care services and a selection of specialized providers, such as gynecology and mental health services.

Chief Operating Officer Linda Clark says the new clinic will tremendously impact residents.

”Patients don’t have to travel as far for the things they need daily. And so we’re really excited to be able to do this for the community,” Clark said.

Construction of the clinic was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

