Bearkat volleyball signs 3 to 2024 class

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- The Sam Houston volleyball program and head coach Brenda Gray announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

The signing class consists of middle blocker Sameena Burns, middle blocker/opposite hitter Chelsea Butler and libero Shaelin White.

2023 Bearkat Volleyball Signing Class Sameena Burns • MB • 6-2 • Katy, Texas / Seven Lakes HS (Houston Skyline) Burns helped lead Seven Lakes HS to a 6A state championship in 2020 and collected Volleyball High Performance A1 honors along the way. She was also nominated for AVCA all-America honors and was named to the GHVA Preseason Team in 2023.

She has also been named all-district, all-academic and all-tournament in addition to being selected as a nominee to the 2024 Under Armour All-American selection camp. Burns was honored also with the 2022 AVCA Phenom Award.

On the club circuit she picked up a bronze medal at GJNC in the USA division going into her sophomore year. She triple qualified for the GJNC in the Open Division and helped her team to a third-place finish in the High Division at the 2023 GJNC. Gray on Burns ... “Sameena is a cerebral individual, who has massive goals for herself both academically and athletically. Sameena’s maturity will shine at this level, and we cannot wait to have her in our gym this spring.”

Chelsea Butler • MB/OPP • 6-2 • Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS (MoCo Juniors) Another link in a long line of successful Huntsville High School signees to join the Bearkats over the years, Butler is a multi-sport athlete at HHS where she also letters in basketball and track. She was nominated for the 936 All-Star Game and has twice been named an all-district choice in basketball.

On the volleyball court she was named to the 2023 AVCA Watch List and was the District Blocker of the Year in 2022. Butler was also the team’s co-MVP in 2021 and has been named an academic all-district selection.

Gray on Butler … “Chelsea’s size and personality will flourish in our gym and CUSA. We are thrilled to have another local standout join the Bearkat family.”

Shaelin White • L • 5-7 • Cypress, Texas / Cy Ridge HS (Texas Tornados) The Kats have had their fair share of successful liberos and back-line players, and White looks to fit the mold. She led Cy Ridge HS to the program’s first-ever state playoff appearance in 2023 and earned her way onto the AVCA All-America Watch List in the process.

The 2022 District 17-6A Hitter of the Year, White is a three-time all-district choice and was even named the 2020 District 17-6A Newcomer of the Year after her freshman campaign. Along the way she has earned numerous other honors including landing on the 2021 and 2022 AVCA Phenom Watch List and earning a Player of the Week honor in 2022 from the Houston Chronicle.

On the club scene she has flourished for the Texas Tornados, earning all-star status in the 15 Premier Division in 2021 and GJNC all-tournament honors in 2022.

Gray on White … “Shaelin grew up in the gym and is an absolute gym rat. She has great court awareness, instincts and work ethic that will blend perfectly with our defensive philosophy here.”

