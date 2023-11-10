Big game in November with Texas still in CFP talk is what Sarkisian envisioned, like TCU last year

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is getting what he envisioned for the Longhorns
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — This is what Texas coach Steve Sarkisian envisioned when he got the job — big games in November with the Longhorns still in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The seventh-ranked Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP), in their last Big 12 season, go into Saturday's game at TCU as the conference's last remaining playoff hope.

“It’s an awesome time to be part of Texas Longhorn football. I know it’s been a long time coming,” said Sarkisian, in his third season with a proud program that last won a conference title and made the national title game in 2009. "You have visions of how you want your job to go, your program to go when you take over something.”

TCU (4-5, 2-4) made the four-team playoff last season and was the national runner-up in coach Sonny Dykes' debut with the Horned Frogs. Their undefeated regular season included a 17-10 win at Texas on the second Saturday of November.

“For our players, we didn’t play very good against them last year,” Sarkisian said. “When you turn that tape on, they had a really good football team, like they do this year. But man, we didn’t put our best foot forward a year ago.”

Now 52 weeks later, Texas will try to avoid having its playoff hopes ended in the last scheduled meeting between the instate foes. TCU, 8-3 against the Longhorns since joining them in the Big 12, is just trying to get bowl eligible.

“Our mindset this week, overall and so far this season, really we’re trying to go 1-0 each week ... then see where we end up at the end of the season," TCU senior linebacker Jamoi Hodge said. ”Same mindset like last year. It's just different results this year."

STUFFING THE RUN

Texas has developed into a truly dominant run defense. Kansas State had only 43 yards rushing last week against the Longhorns, who top the Big 12 allowing 90.7 yards per game.

It all starts with defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. Sweat is 360 pounds and Murphy 308, and together they have pushed the line of scrimmage and collapsed pockets around opposing quarterbacks. Of Sweat’s 13 tackles, 6 ½ are for losses. Murphy has 2 ½ sacks and even has a touchdown catch this season.

“We have the two most dominant interior defensive linemen in the country,” Sarkisian said.

TCU's Emani Bailey is fourth in the Big 12 with just under 101 yards rushing per game. He had a season-low 57 yards on 19 carries in last week's loss at Texas Tech, but his two rushing touchdowns matched his total for the first eight games.

EWERS RETURNS

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returns after missing the last two games with a sprained right shoulder. Freshman Maalik Murphy led the Longhorns to a pair of wins but was inconsistent with four touchdown passes and four turnovers. Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has five rushing touchdowns. Coach Steve Sarkisian didn't announce Ewers' return until Thursday, but he said he was not limited in any way in practice this week.

TCU'S SECOND QB

Josh Hoover, TCU's redshirt freshman, has thrown for more than 350 yards in two of his three starts since Chandler Morris suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. Hoover is still listed as the starter on this week's depth chart, and Dykes said that is the plan though Morris is healthier. Morris warmed up at Texas Tech last week.

“The big thing we’re trying to do this week is just get an evaluation on him,” Dykes said. “He clearly wants to play. ... The biggest thing that we have to do is just make sure he’s healthy and that we protect him.”

MISSING TARGETS

TCU will be without at least three receivers on Saturday. Dylan Wright suffered a lower body injury last week against Texas Tech, when Warren Thompson and Jack Bech were already out with injuries. Dykes said none of them will play against the Longhorns.

___

AP Sports Writer Jim Vertuno contributed to this report.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT

Latest News

basketball generic
Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO
Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday