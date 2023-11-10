Brazos Valley Council of Governments hosts graduation ceremony for GED recipients

2023 BVCOG FSS and GED graduates
2023 BVCOG FSS and GED graduates(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments honored those graduating from its GED and Family Self Sufficiency programs in a ceremony Thursday.

23 graduates were honored in the ceremony, either for completing their diploma or completing their work to transition off of social services through the Family Self Sufficiency program.

GED Program Director Fabi Payton said both programs work to provide better job opportunities and financial freedom for the graduates.

“It’s life-changing, right? It’s something that was really hard to achieve. It’s almost impossible for some and they did it through hard work and determination and they’ll be able to achieve more things and more opportunities will open,” Payton said.

News 3′s Rusty Surette served as the keynote speaker of the event.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White opens new clinic in south College Station
Baylor Scott & White opens new clinic in Wellborn
Restaurant Report Card: November 9, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 9, 2023
Colin Sweeney, 53, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Possession with Intent...
Walker County man sentenced in child abuse case
Thursday Evening Weather Update - November 9