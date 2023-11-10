Brazos Valley Council of Governments hosts graduation ceremony for GED recipients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments honored those graduating from its GED and Family Self Sufficiency programs in a ceremony Thursday.

23 graduates were honored in the ceremony, either for completing their diploma or completing their work to transition off of social services through the Family Self Sufficiency program.

GED Program Director Fabi Payton said both programs work to provide better job opportunities and financial freedom for the graduates.

“It’s life-changing, right? It’s something that was really hard to achieve. It’s almost impossible for some and they did it through hard work and determination and they’ll be able to achieve more things and more opportunities will open,” Payton said.

News 3′s Rusty Surette served as the keynote speaker of the event.

