Brazos Valley Food Bank prepares for annual food drive
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 28th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is less than a month away benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
The Food For Families Food Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Brazos Center and Satellite Locations in Brazos Valley:
- SonShine Station - Madisonville
- Pridgeon Community Center - Franklin
- Hearne Railroad Depot - Hearne
- St. Mary’s Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall - Caldwell
- MidSouth Electric Coop Operations Facility - Navasota
- Washington County Expo - Brenham
The Brazos Valley Food Bank offers the following donation ideas:
- Canned Meats (tuna, chicken, ham, etc.)
- Fruits (canned)
- Spaghetti Sauce/Tomato Products
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal (all sizes)
- Rice
- Vegetables (canned)
- Ravioli
- Chili
- Pasta
- Soups
Only non-perishable items will be accepted, no homemade or perishable items.
For more information, go to the Food For Families website.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.