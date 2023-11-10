Brazos Valley Food Bank prepares for annual food drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 28th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is less than a month away benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The Food For Families Food Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Brazos Center and Satellite Locations in Brazos Valley:

SonShine Station - Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center - Franklin

Hearne Railroad Depot - Hearne

St. Mary’s Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall - Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Coop Operations Facility - Navasota

Washington County Expo - Brenham

The Brazos Valley Food Bank offers the following donation ideas:

Canned Meats (tuna, chicken, ham, etc.)

Fruits (canned)

Spaghetti Sauce/Tomato Products

Peanut Butter

Cereal (all sizes)

Rice

Vegetables (canned)

Ravioli

Chili

Pasta

Soups

Only non-perishable items will be accepted, no homemade or perishable items.

For more information, go to the Food For Families website.

