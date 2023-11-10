Brazos Valley singer will compete in finale of “The Sound of Small Town America” singing competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michelle Kay, a singer/songwriter from Brenham, will be competing in the finals of a new singing competition called The Sound of Small Town America.

The competition was held across small towns across America, including Navasota, which is where Kay was discovered.

Kay will be heading to Nashville, performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the finale in May.

She said singing has been her passion since she was four years old, and that she still can’t believe how far she’s made it in the competition.

“It still feels like a dream, like every now and then I start tearing up being like ‘oh my gosh I’m actually doing something I’ve always dreamed of as a little girl,” said Kay.

Kay credits her dad with pushing her to try out for the singing competition.

“Actually it was my dad who found the competition,” said Kay. “He sent me the email, and he’s like ‘you should really try for this and just see where it goes,’” she said.

Kay has two singles out, and sang her song “Gypsy Girl” on The Three.

