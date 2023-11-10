Brazos Valley singer will compete in finale of “The Sound of Small Town America” singing competition

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michelle Kay, a singer/songwriter from Brenham, will be competing in the finals of a new singing competition called The Sound of Small Town America.

The competition was held across small towns across America, including Navasota, which is where Kay was discovered.

Kay will be heading to Nashville, performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the finale in May.

She said singing has been her passion since she was four years old, and that she still can’t believe how far she’s made it in the competition.

“It still feels like a dream, like every now and then I start tearing up being like ‘oh my gosh I’m actually doing something I’ve always dreamed of as a little girl,” said Kay.

Kay credits her dad with pushing her to try out for the singing competition.

“Actually it was my dad who found the competition,” said Kay. “He sent me the email, and he’s like ‘you should really try for this and just see where it goes,’” she said.

Kay has two singles out, and sang her song “Gypsy Girl” on The Three.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT

Latest News

Patriot Paws of Aggieland
Patriot Paws of Aggieland trains service dogs for Veterans
In addition to being one of the world’s major producers of wine, hard cider, cured meats,...
Enjoy Spanish tapas at this new Downtown Bryan restaurant
A show for Disney fans of all ages has made its way to Houston.
Find your inner hero at Disney On Ice
Michelle Kay
navasota singer