Classroom Champion Matthew Sosa of Navasota High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Matthew Sosa. The Navasota Highschool senior has a 5.2 grade point average and ranks first in his class. Matthew is on the All A Honor Roll and has an outstanding achievement award in Geometry, History, Applied Music, and Sports Med. But on Sundays, you will find Matthew stepping up to be a Sunday school teacher.

“With Matthew It’s I’m going to do my best. It doesn’t matter what everybody else is doing. It’s I am competing against myself. he’s the type of kid that you would want to put in a leadership position that people follow, people look up to” said Geometry and Statistics Teacher Andrew McDonald.

Athletically, Matthew plays Football, Powerlifting, and runs track for the rattlers. He is also musically talented. And plays the Trombone. For 2 years he was an area finalist for Association of Texas Small School Bands in the Jazz band category.

“He’s really a leader by example more than he is a vocal leader. You know, he understands it takes more than him to get things done. And so it’s almost like having another coach on the field. we’re going to miss that as much as anything. I mean, he’s just a great kid” said Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Casey Dacus.

“The biggest lesson that I’ve learned has been paying attention, honestly, whether it’s academics, volunteering, home life, I mean, it’s knowledge is power” said Classroom Champion Matthew Sosa

Matthew Sosa plans on attending Washington and Lee in Virginia and major in Political Science. He aspires to be a Lawyer.

Congratulations to Matthew Sosa of Navasota High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.