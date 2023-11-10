College Station City Council discusses pending lawsuit, real estate, and pending projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station city leaders had a packed agenda during their meeting Thursday night. The council met to receive updates on capital improvement projects, infrastructure, and more.

The council also met behind closed doors in executive session to discuss the lawsuit filed by the owners of Post Oak Mall.

Post Oak Mall Lawsuit

While we don’t know what was discussed behind closed doors we do know city council met with their legal team to discuss the pending litigation. According to the agenda The City Council may seek advice from its attorney regarding a pending or contemplated litigation subject or settlement offer or attorney-client privileged information.

CBL & Associates, owner of Post Oak Mall, is suing College Station, alleging unpaid common area costs for the old Macy’s building. CBL claims the city owes them just over $41,000. The city insists on maintaining its property but says using public funds for a private mall is illegal. At last check, a court date has not been set but online records don’t currently show a response from the city filed with the court.

Utility Relocation Easements/ Highway 6 Expansion

Expansion projects for Highway 6 are expected to begin in 2024. However, there are more properties that need to be acquired to get the ball rolling. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of the highway and flyovers near two exits in College Station.

City Council heard two presentations surrounding eminent domain proceedings related to easements they and the state say are essential for the widening of State Highway Six.

One property, situated off Holleman along the southeast side of Post Oak Mall, covers just under half an acre. Initial documents reveal an offer of just over $57,000 for the property, but negotiations with the city faced resistance from the owners. The council ultimately voted 6-1 to authorize eminent domain proceedings to acquire less than a half-acre of property from Clarke & Wyndham, Inc., for the easement needed for utility relocations related to TxDOT’s State Highway 6 widening project. Councilman Yancy voted against the motion.

Another utility relocation easement involves obtaining three areas totaling one and a half acres in the same area. City documents indicate that the landowner is agreeable to the initial offer of $467,000 in this case. The council voted unanimously to authorize “friendly” eminent domain proceedings to acquire about 1.5 acres of property from Post Oak Mall for three easements needed for utility relocations related to TxDOT’s State Highway 6 widening project. The mall requested condemnation of the easements to expedite acquisition due to the lienholder’s and multiple tenants’ required consent. The landowner has indicated the initial offer is agreeable for the easements.

Capital Improvement Projects

The council got an update on 79 city projects, including eight from the 2022 bond election. Key ones are a new fire station and fixing Rock Prairie Road. They expect to finish the new fire station in 2026.

The part of Rock Prairie Road from Wellborn Road to the west city limits should be done by spring 2024. Other parts are set for completion in 2025 and 2027.

You can find more details on all the projects below.

Capital Projects Update by KBTX on Scribd

Business Center Property Sale

The council unanimously approved a $3.49 million contract to sell approximately 11.6 acres at the southeast corner of Gateway Boulevard and Lakeway Drive in the College Station Business Center to HFLPI-College Station. The purpose of the purchase is for a warehouse and office facility.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.