Cougars to host Chargers in playoff opener on Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (9-1) will open up the post season Friday night against Boerne Champion (8-2).

The Purple and Black are coming off at 42-14 win over Hendrickson. The win not only earned the Cougars their first outright district championship since 20-17, but also sent College Station into the third season on their 9th straight win.

“Really what we wanted was to accelerate into the playoffs and not have a let down last week and then try to overcome that as we get into the first week of the playoffs and I thought our kids did really well of pushing and continuing their assent,” said College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor. “I think we are still on the climb,” concluded Pryor.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Cougars and Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Field.

