Disabled American Veterans place flags at Bryan cemetery

By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The nation will honor our military veterans, both living and dead, this Saturday on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, the Disabled American Veterans Bryan-College Station Chapter 200 placed American flags at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

The group consisted of DAV members, volunteers and the Veterans Service Officers from Robertson and Brazos County.

