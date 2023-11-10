Enjoy Spanish tapas at this new Downtown Bryan restaurant

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eat local!

The newest addition to Historic Downtown Bryan, Elia Cafe Tapas Bar, is open for lunch this weekend from 11am to 2pm.

Located in the Old Bryan Marketplace, Elia is bringing the most flavorful cuisines of Spain right here to Bryan, Texas.

You can find their soft launch lunch menu here.

The restaurant is named after Elia, the matriarch of the family. Her grandchildren say she was elegant, fierce, and independent.

Elia is the companion restaurant of Luigi’s (named after their grandfather) in College Station.

You are encouraged to make a reservation before you come to dine.

