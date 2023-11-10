Find your inner hero at Disney On Ice

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A show for Disney fans of all ages has made its way to Houston.

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero brings some beloved Disney characters like Belle, Elsa, Mirabel and more to life through music, dancing and skating.

The show will go through six of Disney’s most popular stories.

“There’s something for everybody we have some classics where we get to swim under the sea with The Little Mermaid and some more modern stories where we set sail with Moana,” said performer and ensemble skater Terese Felker.

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero will be showing in Houston at NRG Stadium through Sunday.

You can purchase tickets to the show here.

