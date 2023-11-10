Focus at Four: Economist discusses newly passed Proposition 4

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 4 Tuesday. The state constitutional amendment raised the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. Dr. Raymond Robertson, an economist and professor at the Bush School of Government at Texas A&M, joined First News at Four to discuss why the proposition made the ballot and what comes next now that voters have passed it.

“Homeowners should be seeing relief very quickly,” Robertson said.

The new constitutional amendment is largely born from the surplus budget the state has been operating with. However, Robertson said money contributing to the surplus comes from an influx of people moving to Texas and COVID-19 money. COVID-19 funds will expire and not replenish, and continued population growth isn’t guaranteed.

Click on the video above to see the entire conversation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
IL TEXAS- AGGIELAND HIGH SCHOOL VETERANS DAY
ILTexas Aggieland High School celebrates veterans day
Texas A&M hosts conference to educate on missing military personnel
Texas A&M hosts conference to educate on missing military personnel
2023 BVCOG FSS and GED graduates
Brazos Valley Council of Governments hosts graduation ceremony for GED recipients