Historical Canaan Cemetery to be rededicated to families of those buried there

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic Canaan Cemetery has gone through years of restoration efforts and now the land will be rededicated back to the families.

The historic Canaan Cemetery has undergone a two-and-a-half-year cleaning operation to clear overgrowth covering many burial spaces of African American veterans, farmers, and community members from as early as the 1870s. Multiple organizations worked together to restore the final resting places of these individuals from the Canaan Community and are having a rededication event for the cemetery on Sunday.

“After two and a half years, we have invited the families to come out to see what the volunteers have done and to now hand it back over to them so that they can continue on the maintenance of this cemetery,” said Raschelle Black, Historic Preservation Chapter Chair of the Come and Take It Chapter of DAR. “We feel we’ve gotten it to a manageable place where they’ll be able to take that on without much effort.”

These family members will continue the upkeep of the property after the rededication ceremony.

“We want to make sure this cemetery is not forgotten again,” said Black. “We’ve had several discussions with the families, and they have a pretty good effort going where they’re going to be able to keep up the maintenance.”

The project started when Black found the cemetery while attempting to fulfill a headstone photo request.

“I drove out here with my husband and we crawled through the brush trying to find things, it was just solid brush so we were not able to find it,” said Black. “So, I went to my DAR chapter... asking for support.”

Over the last two and a half years, volunteers met to clean a section of the cemetery together twice a month.

“It’s been a lot of hard, hard work that these volunteers have dedicated,” said Black.

The cemetery is estimated to hold over 400 burial spaces and so far, 130 headstones have been cleaned and identified with volunteer efforts.

“There’s quite a few notable people buried here, as well, so that just shows how much of a big community that this used to be around here,” said Black.

For more information on how to volunteer, people can visit the Canaan Cemetery Cleanup Facebook page, or people can visit JustServe.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.