ILTexas Aggieland High School celebrates veterans day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students and faculty celebrated veterans at IL-Texas Aggieland High School Wednesday morning.

During the celebration there were musical performances from the schools band, as well as a showcase from military service members.

The guest speaker retired United States Army major, Jason Leible spoke of honoring veterans.

“I think it’s important to remember veterans that are out there and remember active duty service members,” he said.

Along with elected officials a group of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets we’re in attendance to help bring awareness to Veterans Day.

