Kick off Christmas in the Park with the Jingle Bell Fun Run.

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jingle all the way across the finish line of the 33rd Annual Jingle Bell Fun Run.

This one-mile race is not timed and is intended to be a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the spectacular Christmas in the Park event at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

This year, the Jingle Bell Fun Run will begin after the College Station Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2.

The parade starts at 3:30 p.m., followed by the race at 6 p.m. The starting line for the race is close to the hayride line near the tennis courts.

The early entry fee is $15 and includes a shirt and jingle bells if you register by November 12. The cost is $20 during the November 13 through November 26 late registration period.

Parking is not available in the park on the day of the event. Shuttles run from 3 p.m. until midnight from the Post Oak Mall parking lot (old Macy’s side).

