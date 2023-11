BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs roll past the Bi-District round over the Leopards 55-7.

Phillip Green Jr. lead Madisonville with four touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground.

Up next, Madisonville will play the winner of Bellville and West Orange-Stark in the Area Round

