Minimizing waste and saving money on groceries

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sometimes shopping for groceries isn’t necessary.

Chef Peter Madden from Mad Taco says you may have more to work with in your kitchen than you realize.

He visited a Brazos Valley home to whip up a meal out of what was already in the fridge and pantry.

Chef Madden started by checking out what items he had available to use.

On camera, he showed us his brainstorming process, and decided to make scalloped sweet potatoes.

Instead of heavy cream, which is what he would usually use, Chef Madden got creative and made a thick dairy liquid out of fat free milk and sour cream.

He also used the shredded Mexican cheese blend he found in the fridge to layer on top.

Chef Madden topped the dish with foil, set the oven at 350 and baked the potatoes for 40 minutes.

Then, he took the potatoes out of the oven, took the foil off and baked for another 10 minutes.

“I would imagine a lot of us end up throwing stuff away, and so you want to minimize waste,” said Chef Madden. “I think also showing people what can be done with food. Just because it’s in a package and it says to use it this way, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to use it that way.”

He said some basic items that are easy to create with are eggs and pasta.

