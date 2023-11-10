Mudge signs combo guard out of Florida for Bearkats

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston head coach Chris Mudge has signed a second recruit to the 2023-24 recruiting class.

Erik Taylor, a 6-1 combo guard from Orlando, Florida, inked a national letter of intent to play for the Bearkats.

The senior has had an outstanding three-year career at Edgewater High School.While at Edgewater,

Taylor was a three time All-District 6-6A selection and two time All-Metro Team honoree. During the 22-23 season, he earned a second-team Orlando Sentinel selection which crowns the best high school players in the greater Orlando area.

This past summer, Taylor starred for Judah Nation, one of the top teams in PRO16 Circuit, and finished in the top 30 in scoring for the entire league.

He is ranked as the No. 29 player in the state of Florida by FloridaHoops.com, and for his senior year, he will be attending national powerhouse The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.