Mudge signs combo guard out of Florida for Bearkats

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Cody Stark / Sam Houston State Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston head coach Chris Mudge has signed a second recruit to the 2023-24 recruiting class.

Erik Taylor, a 6-1 combo guard from Orlando, Florida, inked a national letter of intent to play for the Bearkats.

The senior has had an outstanding three-year career at Edgewater High School.While at Edgewater,

Taylor was a three time All-District 6-6A selection and two time All-Metro Team honoree. During the 22-23 season, he earned a second-team Orlando Sentinel selection which crowns the best high school players in the greater Orlando area.

This past summer, Taylor starred for Judah Nation, one of the top teams in PRO16 Circuit, and finished in the top 30 in scoring for the entire league.

He is ranked as the No. 29 player in the state of Florida by FloridaHoops.com, and for his senior year, he will be attending national powerhouse The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

A&M men’s tennis adds Pires to 2024 signing class
Bearkat softball signs five for 2025
Kortan signs pair of elite golfers for A&M program
No. 15 Aggies head to Columbus to take on Ohio State Friday