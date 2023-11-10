No. 4 Texas A&M hosts No. 2 Auburn to wrap up fall slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team welcomes No. 2 Auburn to the Hildebrand Equine Complex, Friday, at 1 p.m. to conclude their fall schedule.

The Aggies (4-1, 2-0) look to take down the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) after falling 6-13 in the SEC Championship Finals last season. The last time Auburn was in Aggieland, the Maroon & White won 13-5.

Texas A&M has been hot in Jumping Seat, winning every matchup through five meets. Highlighted by Brooke Brombach, who rides in both Fences and Flat, and has an overall record of 7-3. She has also tabbed a Most Outstanding Performer honor in each event. Devon Thomas, who also rides in both events, has a team-high of three Most Outstanding Performer awards on the season.

Mattie Gustin, a first-year starter in Reining, is 5-0. She is the only Aggie rider to have a perfect record this season. Helping lead the way for the Maroon & White on the Western side is junior horsemanship rider Hanna Olaussen with a record of 4-1 and a Most Outstanding Performer award.

Friday’s meet will wrap up the Fall schedule. The Aggies will return to action January 27th against Dartmouth for a Jumping Seat only competition.

Last Time Out

The Aggies traveled to South Carolina and won 10-8 to get back into the winning column. Brooke Brombach and Ellie Gerbrandt helped secure the win as they earned Most Outstanding Performer honors. The Maroon & White won the Jumping seat by an overall score of 6-3, and narrowly fell 5-4 in Western.

AGGIES CAN

The annual AGGIES CAN drive is celebrating over two decades of giving back to our local community. What started out as an idea to have a collection at one football game, has grown into the largest student-athlete-driven canned food drive in the nation. The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Aggie student-athletes are asking for your help in collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can. Canned food donations can be dropped off outside the entrances of the Jumping Seat and Western Arenas.

For additional information and more ways to donate, visit 12thman.com/AggiesCAN.

