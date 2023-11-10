No. 4 Texas A&M takes down No. 2 Auburn, 11-9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team knocked off No. 2 Auburn, 11-9, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Mattie Gustin remained flawless on the season improving to 6-0 after winning the meet clinching point in Reining with a score of 71.25. The victory earned her Most Outstanding Performer honors, marking the second time this year. The Aggies won Reining 3-2, including other point scorers Lauren Hanson (69) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (69.5).

“This was the best way to end the semester, Auburn is always going to be tough so anytime we can come away with a win against them is great.” head Coach Tana McKay said. “I just can’t say enough about this team, they work so well together, from behind the scenes to those competing and that helps us get those final points.”

Texas A&M stayed undefeated in Fences on the season winning 3-2. Kate Egan led the group winning her ride on Celsius with a score of 88.5 and earning MOP, while Brooke Brombach won her ride scoring an 85.5. Ali Treuting moved to 4-0-1 on the year after she registered a 76 for the Aggies third point in the event.

Auburn countered winning Horsemanship 3-2 to knot the score at 5-5 heading into the half. Cori Cansdale and Millie Landon tallied points for the Maroon & White. Cansdale scored a 71.25 to earn her second MOP of the season, while Landon registered a 74.25.

The Aggies opened the second half with a win in Flat, 3-2, to improve to 5-0-1 in the event. Maggie Nealon and Rylee Shufelt secured points for the Maroon & White with scores of 87 and 84, respectively. Brooke Brombach continued her success from last week winning MOP in Flat for a second time in as many weeks with an 88.

The Texas A&M equestrian team wrapped up the fall schedule and return to action on Saturday, January 27 for a Jumping Seat only meet against Dartmouth.

