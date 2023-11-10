Patriot Paws of Aggieland trains service dogs for Veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason!

For Patriot Paws of Aggieland, that reason is to help Veterans with disabilities.

“Our service dogs specifically are trained for mobility disabilities, PTSD, as well as traumatic brain injuries,” said intern trainer, Emily Self.

Whether it’s picking up dropped items, going to get help, or even just being an emotional pal to lean on, these service dogs are trained to do it all.

“They can rest their head on somebody’s lap to give them that support,” added Self.

Texas A&M students Self and Cleo Crouch said they joined the organization to make a difference.

“Their mission is serving those who have served and I have family members who have served and so it really meant a lot to me,” explained Crouch, who serves as the organization’s student President.

Crouch is currently working with a three-year-old Labrador Retriever named Elvis, making sure he’s comfortable in any surrounding and knows all his commands for his future Veteran..

“Elvis is my best friend. I have been training him a little bit longer than most people, and so I’ve gotten to know him a little bit better. He’s our Aggieland demo dog,” said Crouch.

Patriot Paws of Aggieland helps socialize the dogs on campus, getting them exposed to as much as they can.

Crouch said watching the pups experience new things for the first time is always exciting.

Even though it’s hard to see the dogs go after spending so much time with them, Crouch said it’s special seeing each one unite with their owner for the first time.

“Seeing one matching day, I was sold. Everyone is super sweet. It’s like a family and all the dogs are really sweet,” added Crouch.

Patriot Paws and their pups are making a difference in a veteran’s life one tail wag at a time.

