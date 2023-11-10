Socialize, network with the Young Professionals of Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 2010, Young Professionals of Aggieland is an organization that is committed to fostering the growth and development of young professionals in the Bryan/College Station area.

Current YPA Board President, Jill Ross, joined The Three to talk about the revitalization of the organization and share details about their upcoming social event.

After a years-long hiatus, YPA is back in full force.

“Covid was a hard hit for us. As an organization that only does in-person events, it was tough. But we recently partnered with the Chamber, so we are now a Chamber committee and that’s really exciting. They have been wonderful to work with. We are kicking things back off with a happy hour,” Ross said.

All young professionals are welcome to gather at Hotel McCoy on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm to 8pm.

“YPA is a really welcoming place. Right now, because we are just starting back up, there are going to be a lot of new people. Now is a really good time and place to meet people who are coming in at the same time as you,” Ross said.

