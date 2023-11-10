Socialize, network with the Young Professionals of Aggieland

All young professionals are welcome to gather at Hotel McCoy on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm...
All young professionals are welcome to gather at Hotel McCoy on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm to 8pm.(Young Professionals of Aggieland)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 2010, Young Professionals of Aggieland is an organization that is committed to fostering the growth and development of young professionals in the Bryan/College Station area.

Current YPA Board President, Jill Ross, joined The Three to talk about the revitalization of the organization and share details about their upcoming social event.

After a years-long hiatus, YPA is back in full force.

“Covid was a hard hit for us. As an organization that only does in-person events, it was tough. But we recently partnered with the Chamber, so we are now a Chamber committee and that’s really exciting. They have been wonderful to work with. We are kicking things back off with a happy hour,” Ross said.

All young professionals are welcome to gather at Hotel McCoy on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm to 8pm.

“YPA is a really welcoming place. Right now, because we are just starting back up, there are going to be a lot of new people. Now is a really good time and place to meet people who are coming in at the same time as you,” Ross said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT

Latest News

Kick off Christmas in the Park with the Jingle Bell Fun Run.
Kick off Christmas in the Park with the Jingle Bell Fun Run
Aggieland Outfitters wants you to paint the town maroon this weekend!
Aggieland Outfitters welcomes a sea of maroon this weekend
Minimizing waste
Minimizing waste and saving money on groceries
Grimes County has a brand new winery for residents and visitors to enjoy.
New winery opens in downtown Anderson