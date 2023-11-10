Student athletes continue over two-decade-old initiative

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student athletes are showing their impact outside of their sport. They’re continuing the over two-decade-old Aggies Can initiative.

The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and other student athletes teamed up to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations to benefit The 12th Can and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“I think it’s so important to get out and just use our core value of selfless service,” SAAC’s vice president of selfless service Alexis Ortiz said.

The 12th Can is Texas A&M’s on-campus student-led food pantry. It serves students and staff who are experiencing food insecurity. The pantry’s executive director Shelby Wright said there’s been a spike in the pantry’s demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pantry served about 500 people in October, according to Wright. She said the need grows even more around the holidays and the end of the semester.

“People run out of their meal swipes and so they need a little bit more assistance,” Wright said. “Initiatives like this and big donations really help us provide food for those people.”

For the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the team is seeing record numbers at its pantries in all six counties. Amanda Stark, the pantry’s communications and development director, said numbers are higher now than they were during the pandemic.

“More than ever right now in the holidays, we need those canned goods, those shelf-stable items to be able to support our six counties,” Stark said.

Thursday is the last day to give to Aggies Can in person. Donations can be dropped off at the Reed Arena entrance during the women’s basketball game. Monetary donations will be accepted through Nov. 19 here.

Canned items can also be dropped off at Brookshire Brothers. In addition to supporting Aggies Can, the store is hosting its Brown Bags of Hope initiative, which benefits Brazos Valley residents in need.

If you’d like to donate directly to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, you can give online or in person at 1501 Independence Avenue in Bryan.

