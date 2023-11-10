Tigers to tangle with Thunderbirds in 1st round opener Friday

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will also host their first round playoff game on Friday. The Tigers were able to rebound after their last second loss to rival College Station the week before with a 38-20 win over Leander Glenn last Friday.

Consol will host San Antonio Wagner in their post season opener and Tiger Head Coach Brandon Schmidt has noticed his team is walking with a little extra pep in their step.

“I think they are really excited to have a home game. Really excited for the playoffs to start. Do you know when you get to the end of the regular season? It can drag a little bit sometimes and get kind of monotonous so when you get to the playoffs, you get another shot of energy And I think right now we are playing our best football of the year right now and the kids feel like we can make some noise in the playoffs,” said Schmidt.

This is A&M Consolidated’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Friday’s game against the Thunderbirds will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Aggies Maroon the Islanders in Season Opener, 73-50
Madisonville rolls to the Area Round after taking down La Grange
Cougars to host Chargers in playoff opener on Friday