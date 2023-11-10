Tigers to tangle with Thunderbirds in 1st round opener Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will also host their first round playoff game on Friday. The Tigers were able to rebound after their last second loss to rival College Station the week before with a 38-20 win over Leander Glenn last Friday.

Consol will host San Antonio Wagner in their post season opener and Tiger Head Coach Brandon Schmidt has noticed his team is walking with a little extra pep in their step.

“I think they are really excited to have a home game. Really excited for the playoffs to start. Do you know when you get to the end of the regular season? It can drag a little bit sometimes and get kind of monotonous so when you get to the playoffs, you get another shot of energy And I think right now we are playing our best football of the year right now and the kids feel like we can make some noise in the playoffs,” said Schmidt.

This is A&M Consolidated’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Friday’s game against the Thunderbirds will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.

