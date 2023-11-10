Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop in College Station
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A rail car leaking citric acid caused a train to stop along Wellborn Road Friday.
Texas A&M Police say there is no danger to the public. The train blocked roadways along Wellborn Road between Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Holleman Drive for a brief period.
It’s not clear what caused the leak, but the train has since started moving.
