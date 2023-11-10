Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop in College Station

Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A rail car leaking citric acid caused a train to stop along Wellborn Road Friday.

Texas A&M Police say there is no danger to the public. The train blocked roadways along Wellborn Road between Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Holleman Drive for a brief period.

It’s not clear what caused the leak, but the train has since started moving.

