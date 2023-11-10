Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A rail car leaking citric acid caused a train to stop along Wellborn Road Friday.

Texas A&M Police say there is no danger to the public. The train blocked roadways along Wellborn Road between Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Holleman Drive for a brief period.

It’s not clear what caused the leak, but the train has since started moving.

A train is currently blocking roadways along Wellborn Rd. between Raymond Stotzer Pkwy almost to Holleman Dr.



Holleman & F&B are open.



Please use alternate routes. Routes could be blocked for 2 hours.



11/10/23 11:55 am pic.twitter.com/gHFT0jacWk — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.