Walker County man sentenced in child abuse case

Colin Sweeney, 53, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Possession with Intent...
Colin Sweeney, 53, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County Man was sentenced to over four decades in prison for a child abuse case.

Colin Sweeney, 53, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

On Oct. 24, the 278th District Court sentenced Sweeney to 42 years of confinement in TDCJ. He will not have a possibility for parole.

Officials say the sentence ensures Sweeney will remain in prison into his 90s, and protects the young victim from having to testify in a trial against him.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case began with a tip to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that Sweeney had offered a young victim online to another person for sexual purposes. The tip was immediately forwarded to law enforcement. Huntsville Police went to Sweeney’s home and he confirmed he had sent the message.

A search of his phone uncovered numerous images and videos of him engaging in sex acts with the victim.

Sweeney has been confined in the Walker County Jail since Feb. 8, 2022.

Many agencies worked on this case, including the Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County District Attorney Internet Crimes Against Children investigators, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Children’s Safe Harbor and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office.

The State is providing therapeutic assistance and counseling services to help the victim.

