Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Sciences Dept. fall pecan sale

By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Department is hosting its fall pecan sale.

You can buy kernel halves and pieces for $12.50 for each one-pound package.

“We have great pecans here that we grow at Texas A&M University,” said Monte Nesbitt with Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences. “We sell these to the public on Fridays from now until mid December, except the Friday after Thanksgiving.”

You can purchase pecans in person or online by ordering here.

From the ordering website: Order pick-up is available on Fridays at Research Park, Centeq Building Parking Lot (Parking Lot 109, 1500 Research Parkway) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. 

Friday Tent Sale Location, 1500 Research Parkway, TAMU, College Station, TX

