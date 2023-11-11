Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Broomstick

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Broomstick is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Nov. 10.

This sweet girl is about three to four-years-old, so the shelter expects she should stay “pint-sized.”

Broomstick and lots of other pups are going to be at a free adoption event Saturday at Sterling Surbaru. It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be more than 30 dogs, including some puppies.

Take a look at Broomstick and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

