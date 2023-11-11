Aggies fall in battle with Missouri, 3-1

COLUMBIA, Missouri -- The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to Missouri Friday evening in the Hearnes Center, 3-1 (25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22).

Missouri (16-9, 8-6 SEC) opened the match on the front foot, as it led at the media timeout, 15-11. The Aggies (15-9, 7-7 SEC) came out of the break on fire with an 8-3 run for their first advantage in the match, forcing a Tiger timeout (19-18). The squads battled back-and-forth; however, Missouri stole the opener, 25-22.

The Tigers held a narrow two-point lead at the start of the second (12-10), but the Maroon & White responded with two-straight blocks from Logan Lednicky and Molly Brown to tie the match at 12. The teams continued to trade points, but A&M grabbed a one-point lead which prompted a timeout from Missouri, 22-21. With no team creating space they went the distance, but it was the Tigers who closed out the set, 28-26.

In need of a response A&M did just that, as it led at the midway point of the third, 15-12. The Maroon & White maintained their three-point advantage, leading to a Missouri timeout, 20-17. With the match on the line, Caroline Meuth and Bianna Muoneke stepped up with five kills between them to win the frame, 25-22.

The Aggies faced an early deficit in the fourth (11-7); however, they responded scoring five-straight to lead in the frame, 12-11. The teams continued to battle, as head coach Jamie Morrison called a timeout to regroup his squad while they held their one-point advantage (22-21). Missouri flipped the momentum and won the set (25-22) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay on the road and head to Lexington, Kentucky, for a match with the Wildcats Thursday night with first serve set for 6 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match …

“Disappointed, but I thought we fought hard. We found a way to turn things around and worked to get even in that match. I felt it was just a matter of closing out sets and we’ll work on that.”

Morrison on the fight the team showed throughout the match …

“We’ve spoken about staying level and controlled in the style of volleyball we want to play and I think we did that. Overall, I’m happy with the volleyball we played, just disappointed with the results.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 18 kills – .341 hitting percentage – 11 digs

Caroline Meuth – 15 kills

Logan Lednicky – 13 kills – 5 blocks

Nisa Buzlutepe – 29 assists – 5 digs

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 6 kills - .857 hitting percentage – 5 blocks

Molly Brown – 7 blocks – 3 kills

Ava Underwood – 15 digs

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

