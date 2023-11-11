A&M Consolidated rolls in bi-district win after strong second half

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, TX - A&M Consolidated used 31 unanswered second half points to beat San Antonio Wagner at Tiger Field Friday night.

The Tigers were down 17-14 at halftime, but shutout the Thunderbirds in the second half.

Will Hargett and Payton Bjork connected for three scores while Trace Meadows and Taylor Roderick also found the end zone.

