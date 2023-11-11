A&M Consolidated rolls in bi-district win after strong second half

COLLEGE STATION, TX - A&M Consolidated used 31 unanswered second half points to beat San Antonio Wagner at Tiger Field Friday night.

The Tigers were down 17-14 at halftime, but shutout the Thunderbirds in the second half.

Will Hargett and Payton Bjork connected for three scores while Trace Meadows and Taylor Roderick also found the end zone.

Consol takes the lead 21-17 and the drummers are upside down #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/9TXuKyuCp5 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 11, 2023

