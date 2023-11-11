Anderson-Shiro falls in first round of playoffs to New Diana

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - It was a slow night for both teams as they struggled to gain any type of momentum. Penalties were also an issue as both the Owls and the Eagles each had a touchdown called back due to penalties.

Anderson-Shiro would have a close call with a keeper from Connor Daley that almost turned into points, but was stopped just short of the goal line. Their drive would end scoreless.

New Diana would score the only touchdown of the night just before halftime with a short touchdown pass from Dejaun Johnson to Jaiden Williams.

Anderson-Shiro will end their 2023 season with a 9-2 record.

