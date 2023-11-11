Brazos Christian powers past Bishop Reicher in playoff opener

(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles turned defense into offense and scored early and often as they open the playoffs with a 59-0 win over Waco Bishop Reicher.

The Eagles shut down the Cougars first drive of the game when a fumbled snap was recovered by Brazos Christian’s Truett Goodyk. The Eagles turned defense into offense and opened the scoring just two plays later when Jackson Caffey found the end zone just 36 seconds into the game.

Following another Reicher turnover the Eagles converted a short field when Cooper Murr found Isaiah Perkins open in the end zone to make it 14-0.

