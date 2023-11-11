College Station advances to area round with 51-28 win over Boerne Champion

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Boerne Champion 51-28 Friday night in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Division I playoffs.

This is the ninth straight year the Cougars have advanced to the area round.

College Station took a 24-7 halftime lead thanks to rushing touchdowns from Arrington Maiden, Aydan Martinez-Brown, and Tony Hamilton. Maiden and Hamilton each added another rushing score in the second half.

Maiden found Xavier Vela in the endzone in the fourth quarter for the only passing touchdown for the Cougars. Connor Cashion added a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.

The Chargers pulled within 10 in the third quarter when Jordan Ballin found Kaden Krause for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 24-14. But College Station pulled away from there.

The Cougars will take on Magnolia next week in the area round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT

Latest News

Brazos Christian powers past Bishop Reicher in playoff opener
Anderson-Shiro falls in first round of playoffs to New Diana
No. 15 Aggies battle past Buckeyes, 73-66
Aggies fall in battle with Missouri, 3-1