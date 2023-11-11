College Station advances to area round with 51-28 win over Boerne Champion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Boerne Champion 51-28 Friday night in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Division I playoffs.

This is the ninth straight year the Cougars have advanced to the area round.

College Station took a 24-7 halftime lead thanks to rushing touchdowns from Arrington Maiden, Aydan Martinez-Brown, and Tony Hamilton. Maiden and Hamilton each added another rushing score in the second half.

Maiden found Xavier Vela in the endzone in the fourth quarter for the only passing touchdown for the Cougars. Connor Cashion added a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.

The Chargers pulled within 10 in the third quarter when Jordan Ballin found Kaden Krause for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 24-14. But College Station pulled away from there.

The Cougars will take on Magnolia next week in the area round of the playoffs.

