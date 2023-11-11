Connally ends Giddings season 27-6 in Bi-District Playoffs

Connally ends Giddings season 27-6
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Connally Cadets jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead and beat the Giddings Buffaloes 27-6 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the Class 4A Division II Playoffs.

The Cadets scored on their second play from scrimmage on an 84yard touchdown run by Bryson McDaniel to make it 7-0. In the second quarter they doubled their advantage on a Josuah Chairez 25 yard quarterback keeper to make it 14-0.

Giddings (3-8) was able to get on the scoreboard in the 4th quarter, but Connally (8-3) answered with another score and claimed the Bi-District title.

