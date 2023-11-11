Focus at Four: Title X clinics and teen confidentiality

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For nearly a year, teenagers in Texas have been cut out of a federal funding program that gives access to birth control without parental consent.

Courts have continued to rule that minors have the right to contraception, confidentially, under Title X.

However, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals indicated they might uphold a court ruling that put the program into question.

Theresa Morris, a Texas A&M professor with the Women and Gender Studies program, joined us on First News at Four to discuss the issue, and what Title X is.

“When we think about what it covers, it covers contraceptive counseling as well as provision of contraceptive care, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, but also some cancer screenings, and well visits,” said Morris of the clinics.

To learn more about what Title X impacts, click on the video player above.

