Free Music Friday: Hindsight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston-based modern rock band Hindsight is bringing their unique sound to the Grand Stafford Theater tonight. Jesse James, the bassist, and Brad Lambert, lead guitar and vocals, joined us on First News at Four to discuss how they got started, their show, and the song they played today for us, Impossible to Breathe.

“I think one of the things when we try to write, a lot of it is pretty self-analytical. In this case, it’s kind of the struggle of dealing with this fight between a culture that is being very self-centered versus saying what could I do for the rest of the world,” said Lambert.

Their show is tonight at The Grand Stafford Theater, tickets are $13 and doors open at 6.

To watch the full interview, click on the video player above. To watch their performance, click the video below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.