From Grandview to College Station: Crownover brothers making an impact

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans have most likely noticed the Johnson brothers on Saturdays. Quarterback Max and his younger brother and tight end Jack have connected for three touchdowns so far this year. But there’s another pair of brothers making an impact for the Maroon and White: Earnest and Dametrious Crownover.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had high praise for the Crownovers. ”The Crownover family is a phenomenal family. I’m going to say that right now. They’re tremendous kids because they’re raised very well, their parents are great,” Fisher said.

The older Crownover brother, Earnest, has been efficient this year at A&M. The fullback has two catches and he found the endzone on both of them. His younger brother, Dametrious, plays offensive tackle and was able to help pave the way for those touchdowns.

“My dad’s always taught me that you need to be able to block before you can run the ball,” Earnest said. “That’s always been the thing that I’ve looked up to. I’m glad that they’ve put their trust in me to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield and do whatever they need me to do,” Earnest added.

“It’s definitely awesome just to see him out there succeeding, scoring touchdowns, getting critical blocks, it’s great,” Dametrious praised.

“Both of my touchdowns I’ve had, my brother’s been on the field so it’s been pretty cool to have him out there with me,” Earnest said.

“Earnest has played some and not some, but his role has grown more and more since he’s been here,” Fisher explained. “He’s got two big touchdowns for us in huge games. He comes in in those situations and blocks and on special teams. Just a high-character young man,” Fisher added.

Earnest’s journey began in Grandview where he played alongside his brother. He went to Army West Point Prep School his first year out of Grandview before transferring to Kilgore Junior College. He then ended up in College Station and made the most of his opportunity.

“Coach Fisher ended up giving me a scholarship, so I literally committed on the spot,” Earnest explained. “I told myself that I would go to the first school that coach gave me a chance because I feel like that’s a big respect and loyalty thing. And my brother was getting recruited here, so that kind of helped me,” Earnest added.

“It wasn’t always the plan, but it ended up happening that way,” Dametrious said on coming to A&M. “I was just like, well, why wouldn’t I want to play with my brother?”

After Earnest left high school, Dametrious helped the Grandview Zebras win their first state title in program history. He came to A&M as a tight end, but at 6′7″ and 315 pounds, he made the move to the offensive line.

“You’ve got to kick set this way, kick set that way. I’m like, I don’t know what that means,” Dametrious laughed on his transition to the offensive line.

“I knew it’d be a little bit of development,” Fisher said on Dametrious. “He’d come as a tight end, but I really felt he could be an offensive tackle. I thought with his size and his growth. I keep saying this, this guy’s athleticism and length and power, and he’s growing into himself. The patience to do it and accept the roles. This guy’s going to be one heck of a football player before he leaves Texas A&M, and I truly believe he’s going to play on Sundays for a long time,” Fisher added.

The Crownover brothers love repping the Maroon and White together. They feel at home.

“I guess A&M is kind of like Grandview in a similar fact because in Grandview the whole town shuts down on Friday night,” Earnest exclaimed. “The same with Kyle Field. There’s a bunch of traffic, bunch of fans out here tailgating, the stadium’s packed,” Earnest added.

“It really reminds me of back home,” reminisced Dametrious. “Back home, in those two state games, you could’ve walked through Grandview it was a ghost town. Just to see we have that same support at this level,” Dametrious added.

“My dad played football at Baylor, so it’s been pretty cool to have me and my brother here,” said Earnest. “I guess it’s going to be a little story that we can always tell our nephews and our kids in the future,” Earnest added.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.