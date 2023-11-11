New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing

Dallas plays the New Orleans Pelicans after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks’ 144-126 win against the Los Angeles Clippers
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Mavericks (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 144-126 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

New Orleans finished 42-40 overall, 11-5 in Southwest Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas finished 38-44 overall and 9-7 in Southwest Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (leg), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
Chemical leak causes train to stop in College Station
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
It caught some neighbors off guard to see a blanket parking ban on the south side of the street...
College Station one step closer to citywide commercial vehicle parking ban

Latest News

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance
Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65