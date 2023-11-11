No. 15 Aggies battle past Buckeyes, 73-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s basketball team took down Ohio State for a 73-66 road victory in a back-and-forth affair on Friday at the Schottenstein Center.

The hard-fought game featured 19 lead changes and the score was tied seven more times, but the Aggies made the plays down to the stretch to grab a rare non-conference Power 5 road victory.

Three Aggies scored 20 or more points as last year’s top SEC guard scoring tandem of graduate Tyrece Radford and junior Wade Taylor poured in 21 points apiece and senior forward Henry Coleman III bullied his way to 20 points. Coleman also grabbed 11 rebounds as he tallied the 11th double-double of his career.

The Aggies took the lead for good at the 7:16 mark of the second half on a Taylor jumper followed by a bucket from Coleman, and the Buckeyes never got closer than three for the remainder of the contest. The Aggies’ final point of the game on a free throw from sophomore Solomon Washington gave them a seven-point advantage, which their largest lead of the night in the tight game.

Led by senior forward Andersson Garcia’s game high 13 rebounds, Texas A&M was dominant on the glass with a 45-35 rebound advantage. A 16-to-12 bulge in offensive boards led to a 19-9 advantage in second chance points.

Notes:

RARE POWER 5 ROAD OPPONENT: The Aggies’ 73-66 win over Ohio State was just the second true road game against a non-conference Power 5 team during the Buzz Williams era of Aggie basketball. The other Power 5 opponent faced by the Aggies on the road was a 83-73 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon on Dec. 18, 2021.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE MACHINE: Senior F Henry Coleman scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds for his 11th career points/rebounds double-double. Coleman also calmed hit 4-of-4 free throws down the stretch to help hold off the Buckeyes.

MILESTONES: Sophomore forward Solomon Washington grabbed four rebounds to give him exactly 100 rebounds in the 33rd game of his career.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.