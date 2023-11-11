St. Joseph soars into the second round of High School Football Playoffs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It took just two plays on offense for St. Joseph to find the end zone against Bracken Christian Friday night in the first round of the High School Football playoffs. St. Joseph powered their way to a 58-0 win.

Jackson Carey opened the scoring for St. Joseph with a long touchdown run, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead following the conversion.

The Eagles continued their offensive onslaught on their next drive. Marc Mishler called his own number and found the end zone for another long touchdown run putting the Eagles up 14-0.

