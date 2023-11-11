Treat of the Day: CSISD Paraprofessionals honored by Rotary Club

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eight College Station ISD instructional paraprofessionals were honored by the Rotary Club of College Station by receiving the very impressive vocational achievement award this week.

The Viva Awards are presented to employees of a Brazos Valley business or organization that have demonstrated outstanding performance in their jobs and community activities.

The employees who received the awards are Lindsay Burdett, Ailenn Cantero, Renee Clouston, Elizabeth Cunha, Javon Dennis, Amy Frevele, Patricia Hadnot, and Eunice Olvera.

