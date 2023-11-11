Treat of the Day: Iola ISD runner named MVP

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Iola ISD cross country runner Lindsey Gooch-- she was named the District 26 2A cross country girls MVP!

This season she went to the state cross-country meet in Round Rock where she placed in the top third of all runners

Lindsey doesn’t just excel in one sport-- she’s also committed to playing volleyball at East Texas Baptist University.

Congrats Lindsey!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally...
Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT

Latest News

Eight College Station ISD instructional paraprofessionals were honored by the Rotary Club of...
Treat of the Day: CSISD Paraprofessionals honored by Rotary Club
Eight College Station ISD instructional paraprofessionals were honored by the Rotary Club of...
Treat of the Day: CSISD Paraprofessionals honored by Rotary Club
Congratulations to Iola ISD cross country runner Lindsey Gooch-- she was named the District 26...
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD runner named MVP
Treat of the Day: DAV Members and Volunteers place flags at Veteran Gravesites
Treat of the Day: DAV members and volunteers place flags at veteran gravesites