Treat of the Day: Iola ISD runner named MVP

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Iola ISD cross country runner Lindsey Gooch-- she was named the District 26 2A cross country girls MVP!

This season she went to the state cross-country meet in Round Rock where she placed in the top third of all runners

Lindsey doesn’t just excel in one sport-- she’s also committed to playing volleyball at East Texas Baptist University.

Congrats Lindsey!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.