Treat of the Day: Iola ISD runner named MVP
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Iola ISD cross country runner Lindsey Gooch-- she was named the District 26 2A cross country girls MVP!
This season she went to the state cross-country meet in Round Rock where she placed in the top third of all runners
Lindsey doesn’t just excel in one sport-- she’s also committed to playing volleyball at East Texas Baptist University.
Congrats Lindsey!
