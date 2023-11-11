Veterans recognized at Calvert ISD’s Veterans’ Day Program

Calvert, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning, the Annual Veterans’ Day Program took place at Calvert ISD.

The event had a presentation of flags, PreK and 1st grade sang “My Country Tis of Thee,” 2nd grade led The Pledge of Allegiance, local Veterans were recognized, and Lieutenant General Dimitri Henry was the keynote speaker.

Henry graduated from Calvert High School in 1981, graduated from Texas A&M in 1988, and in May of last year he was promoted to Lieutenant General.

Calvert ISD asked the hometown hero to speak at their Veteran’s Day Program.

“Him coming and being able to tell the students that he walked these same halls, he did the same things they’re doing. So if he can, so can they,” said Interim Superintendent, Latisha Crockett-Tennell.

The school wanted students to understand the significance of Veteran’s Day.

“We want the students to understand that there were people before you that served our country for you,” said Crockett-Tennell. “So many people have laid down their life for us, which is very important,” she said.

Because Lieutenant General Dimitri Henry served this country for over 40 years, he received a proclamation from Calvert Mayor Layla Wright.

“It’s a good feeling to know that the folks in the city appreciate it, and you know it’s the least that I can do is come back and help celebrate Veterans Day,” said Henry.

As a role model, he wanted to leave a lasting impression on the students.

“Hopefully today I inspired one of those kids sitting in the stand there to reach for something higher and know that their future is in their own hands as long as they’re ready for and will take the opportunity to do it,” said Henry.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.