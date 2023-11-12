Bjork confirms Texas A&M to part ways with Jimbo Fisher

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas --Texas A&M Director of Athletics, Ross Bjork, announces change in Aggie football leadership, effective immediately.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Ross Bjork will speak at a press gathering at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Kyle Field Media Center.

