College Station ISD host ‘Drums Along the Brazos’ showcasing musicians from across the state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Some of the best high school drumlines across the state were in College Station on Saturday.

Fourteen drumlines, including College Station and Bryan High, competed in the event. This marks the 11th year College Station High School has hosted Drums Along the Brazos.

Organizers say this is a way for students to showcase their skills outside the marching season.

“Just seeing a lot of them and knowing a lot of them develop from the time that they’re in 7th grade until the time they graduate as seniors, it’s not only a matter of seeing them improve as musicians – and often times, very much improved as musicians – it’s also a matter of seeing them develop as people,” said Drums Along the Brazos Contest Coordinator Zane Taylor.

Taylor says Drums Along the Brazos is a one-of-a-kind event for the region and is the longest-running contest and one of the few that happens this time of year.”

College Station High’s performance can be viewed in the player below.

