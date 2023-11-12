Fisher era could end at A&M as early as Sunday

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Sports learned of some rumblings late Saturday night that their could be some ‘big news’ coming out of Texas A&M University concerning its head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Those rumblings gained some traction Sunday morning in TexAgs’ Billy Liucci first reported on X that ‘per multiple sources, Texas A&M was set to part ways with Fisher as early as today. The decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Department/University President during last Thursday’s Board of Regent Meeting.’

